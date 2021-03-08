Facts

13:57 08.03.2021

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once per day – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once per day – JFO HQ

Since the beginning of this day, Russian-occupation forces in Donbas have violated the ceasefire once, and Ukrainian servicemen have not been wounded, the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"As of 07:00, March 8, the situation in the area of the Joint Force Operation remains under control. One violation of the ceasefire was recorded by Russian-occupation forces. For example, in the area of the Vodiane settlement, on the Azov Sea, the enemy opened fire in the direction of our positions from grenade launchers of various systems and small arms," the headquarters said in the morning report on Facebook page on Monday morning.

The headquarters said that over the past day, March 7, Russian-occupation forces violated the ceasefire five times in the area of the Joint Force Operation, including from prohibited weapons.

"Over the past day, on March 7, in the JFO area, five ceasefire violations were recorded. Thus, near Avdiyivka and Lebedynske, the Russian armed formations fired at the positions of our units with the use of 120 and 82 mortars prohibited by the Minsk agreements, as well as from an anti-tank grenade launcher. Near the village Opytne, the occupation forces fired indirectly towards the Ukrainian positions from a grenade launcher, and near the village Pivdenne the occupation forces made targeted attacks from an anti-tank missile system and small arms [...] There are no casualties among Ukrainian soldiers," the headquarters said.

Ukrainian defenders returned fire to all shelling by Russian-occupation forces.

"The Ukrainian side of the JCCC informed the OSCE representatives of all the facts of violations by the Russian occupation forces," the headquarters said.

