UIA once again cancels flights to Tel Aviv for May 19-22

In order to ensure the safety of passengers and crew, Ukraine International Airlines (UIA, Kyiv) again cancels flights from/to Tel Aviv on May 19-22 (23).

In particular, PS1775/PS1776 on May 19; PS775/PS776 on May 19, 20, 22; PS777/PS778 on May 19-20, 20-21, 21-22, 22-23 May and PS787/PS788 on May 20-21 have been canceled, the company's press service said on Wednesday.

The airline is canceling all flights to/from Tel Aviv starting May 13, 2021 due to the relevant National Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Israeli aviation authorities, as well as to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

As reported with reference to the Times of Israel, according to the IDF (Israel Defense Forces), fighters from the Gaza Strip launched about 60 rockets towards Israel from 19:00 on Sunday to 7:00 on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, according to Israeli army general Ori Gordin, the Palestinian group Hamas achieved a record high intensity of rocket attacks on Israeli territory during the current conflict with Israel.