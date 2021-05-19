Facts

12:50 19.05.2021

UIA once again cancels flights to Tel Aviv for May 19-22

1 min read
UIA once again cancels flights to Tel Aviv for May 19-22

In order to ensure the safety of passengers and crew, Ukraine International Airlines (UIA, Kyiv) again cancels flights from/to Tel Aviv on May 19-22 (23).

In particular, PS1775/PS1776 on May 19; PS775/PS776 on May 19, 20, 22; PS777/PS778 on May 19-20, 20-21, 21-22, 22-23 May and PS787/PS788 on May 20-21 have been canceled, the company's press service said on Wednesday.

The airline is canceling all flights to/from Tel Aviv starting May 13, 2021 due to the relevant National Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Israeli aviation authorities, as well as to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

As reported with reference to the Times of Israel, according to the IDF (Israel Defense Forces), fighters from the Gaza Strip launched about 60 rockets towards Israel from 19:00 on Sunday to 7:00 on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, according to Israeli army general Ori Gordin, the Palestinian group Hamas achieved a record high intensity of rocket attacks on Israeli territory during the current conflict with Israel.

Tags: #uia #tel_aviv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:12 11.05.2021
UIA launches flights to Ras al-Khaimah in June

UIA launches flights to Ras al-Khaimah in June

17:16 24.04.2021
UIA resumes flights to Moldova

UIA resumes flights to Moldova

19:03 07.04.2021
Iran tells Ukraine nothing about officials charged in case of downed UIA plane – Enin

Iran tells Ukraine nothing about officials charged in case of downed UIA plane – Enin

13:20 20.03.2021
Ukraine expresses its position on Iran's report on causes of UIA plane crash

Ukraine expresses its position on Iran's report on causes of UIA plane crash

17:52 19.03.2021
UIA resumes flights from Kyiv to Berlin, Vilnius, Barcelona and from Odesa to Istanbul

UIA resumes flights from Kyiv to Berlin, Vilnius, Barcelona and from Odesa to Istanbul

14:11 10.03.2021
UIA refunds $2.5mln to passengers in Feb for canceled flights due to COVID-19

UIA refunds $2.5mln to passengers in Feb for canceled flights due to COVID-19

17:42 05.03.2021
SkyUp to operate Tel Aviv-Kyiv flight on March 8

SkyUp to operate Tel Aviv-Kyiv flight on March 8

12:56 19.02.2021
UIA from March will resume several flights canceled due to quarantine

UIA from March will resume several flights canceled due to quarantine

17:36 03.02.2021
UIA pays back more than $26.5 mln to passengers for canceled flights in ten months

UIA pays back more than $26.5 mln to passengers for canceled flights in ten months

12:18 25.01.2021
UIA warns of flight changes to Israel due to airport closure in Tel Aviv

UIA warns of flight changes to Israel due to airport closure in Tel Aviv

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal suggests appointing Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Minister of Economy; Kubrakov as Infrastructure Minister; Liashko as Minister of Health

Zelensky's press conference to be held at state–run enterprise Antonov

Andriy Aksionov taking oath in Rada accompanied by 'disgrace' cries, opposition blocking rostrum

Ukraine registers over 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Prosecutor of Kyiv: Damage of at least of UAH 43 mln in cases of embezzlement of capital's budget established

LATEST

Rada profile committee supports Liashko's candidacy for post of Health Minister

Zelensky, Estonian PM sign statement in support of Ukraine's accession to EU

Poland to vaccinate workers from Ukraine at border

Shmyhal suggests appointing Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Minister of Economy; Kubrakov as Infrastructure Minister; Liashko as Minister of Health

Zelensky's press conference to be held at state–run enterprise Antonov

Andriy Aksionov taking oath in Rada accompanied by 'disgrace' cries, opposition blocking rostrum

Legislation violations in rent payment for land revealed in Kyiv State Administration for total amount of more than UAH 100 mln

Ukraine registers over 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Prosecutor of Kyiv: Damage of at least of UAH 43 mln in cases of embezzlement of capital's budget established

Ukraine ready to ensure all rights to Crimean Tatar people – Yermak

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD