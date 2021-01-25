Facts

12:18 25.01.2021

UIA warns of flight changes to Israel due to airport closure in Tel Aviv

UIA warns of flight changes to Israel due to airport closure in Tel Aviv

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) has warned about possible changes in the UIA PS 777/778 flight schedules due to the decision of the Israeli government to close Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv effective from January 26 to January 31 as part of the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

The press service of the airline said on Monday, given the demand among passengers, the airline decided to launch an additional flight Kyiv - Tel Aviv - Kyiv. The flight will be available in the system immediately after receiving the slots.

"Passengers are kindly requested to follow the flight schedule on the KBP and TLV airport websites," the airline said.

Tags: #uia #tel_aviv
