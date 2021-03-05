U.S. sanctions may have serious consequences for Kolomoisky's assets – Rada's energy committee

The sanctions imposed by the United States against businessman Ihor Kolomoisky are an extraordinary political decision that could have serious consequences for his assets, deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities Services, MP Oleksiy Kucherenko said.

"When the United States imposes sanctions, these are, in fact, serious things, and in accordance with their legislation, they can further apply to assets. Especially, when it comes to corruption. I do not want to rush to conclusions, but it is already clear that this is an extraordinary political decision, which will definitely not go positively to the one in respect of whom it is being made," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

As reported, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced sanctions against oligarch and former Ukrainian official Ihor Kolomoisky in connection with his involvement in major corruption.