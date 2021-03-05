Facts

17:02 05.03.2021

U.S. sanctions against Kolomoisky show Ukrainian corruption finds punishment more likely at border than in Ukraine – Rudyk

1 min read
U.S. sanctions against Kolomoisky show Ukrainian corruption finds punishment more likely at border than in Ukraine – Rudyk

The imposition of sanctions by the United States against businessman, former head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Ihor Kolomoisky shows that Ukrainian corruption finds punishment more likely at the border than in Ukraine, leader of the Holos party Kira Rudyk told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The U.S. sanctions show that Ukrainian corruption finds its punishment more likely at the border than in Ukraine. Until a full judicial reform is conducted in Ukraine, the courts are not reformed, we cannot hope for equal justice for all Ukrainians," Rudyk said.

She also said the Holos party calls on law enforcement agencies to pay attention to the sanctions against Kolomoisky and not to slow down criminal cases.

Tags: #kolomoisky #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:35 05.03.2021
U.S. sanctions may have serious consequences for Kolomoisky's assets – Rada's energy committee

U.S. sanctions may have serious consequences for Kolomoisky's assets – Rada's energy committee

16:11 05.03.2021
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken announces sanctions against Kolomoisky for his activities as head of Dnipropetrovsk region – embassy

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken announces sanctions against Kolomoisky for his activities as head of Dnipropetrovsk region – embassy

15:59 05.03.2021
United States imposes sanctions against Kolomoisky, he, his immediate family banned from entering USA

United States imposes sanctions against Kolomoisky, he, his immediate family banned from entering USA

16:39 04.03.2021
EU Council extends sanctions against Yanukovych, his associates for another year

EU Council extends sanctions against Yanukovych, his associates for another year

09:55 04.03.2021
Biden extends Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia for one year

Biden extends Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia for one year

10:57 03.03.2021
Avakov admits provocations, destabilization, aggravation of Donbas situation after imposition of sanctions

Avakov admits provocations, destabilization, aggravation of Donbas situation after imposition of sanctions

17:39 02.03.2021
Administrative Court of Appeal decides to wait for Constitutional Court's verdict on 'anti-Kolomoisky' law in case on legality of PrivatBank's nationalization

Administrative Court of Appeal decides to wait for Constitutional Court's verdict on 'anti-Kolomoisky' law in case on legality of PrivatBank's nationalization

15:58 02.03.2021
EU sanctions against Russia to remain in force until Minsk agreements are implemented – CoE President

EU sanctions against Russia to remain in force until Minsk agreements are implemented – CoE President

08:56 27.02.2021
Kolomoisky to not be able to advance in public service until he renounces foreign citizenship – NSDC

Kolomoisky to not be able to advance in public service until he renounces foreign citizenship – NSDC

14:11 26.02.2021
List of Kolomoisky's assets outside Ukraine, Russia ran to 18 pages in 2018 – court

List of Kolomoisky's assets outside Ukraine, Russia ran to 18 pages in 2018 – court

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken announces sanctions against Kolomoisky for his activities as head of Dnipropetrovsk region – embassy

United States imposes sanctions against Kolomoisky, he, his immediate family banned from entering USA

U.S. participation in Normandy Four may play important role in ending war in Donbas – Yermak

G7 Ambassadors urge Council of Judges to postpone appointments to HCJ, Constitutional Court, pending establishing transparent selection

Police official from Kamianske, who organized 'protection' of businessmen, detained – National Police head

LATEST

Ukraine and Israel are intend to expand cooperation in the field of agriculture – The Embassy

Experts, politicians, diplomats from United States, Ukraine to present plan of strategic partnership between two countries on March 10

SkyUp to operate Tel Aviv-Kyiv flight on March 8

Ukrainian Armed Forces' soldier wounded amid shelling near Maryinka

U.S. participation in Normandy Four may play important role in ending war in Donbas – Yermak

G7 Ambassadors urge Council of Judges to postpone appointments to HCJ, Constitutional Court, pending establishing transparent selection

Some 126 negative reactions to vaccination against COVID-19 recorded - Stepanov

Tabachnyk, Arbuzov excluded from EU sanctions list

Police official from Kamianske, who organized 'protection' of businessmen, detained – National Police head

We plan to allow dual citizenship with EU countries – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD