U.S. sanctions against Kolomoisky show Ukrainian corruption finds punishment more likely at border than in Ukraine – Rudyk

The imposition of sanctions by the United States against businessman, former head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Ihor Kolomoisky shows that Ukrainian corruption finds punishment more likely at the border than in Ukraine, leader of the Holos party Kira Rudyk told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The U.S. sanctions show that Ukrainian corruption finds its punishment more likely at the border than in Ukraine. Until a full judicial reform is conducted in Ukraine, the courts are not reformed, we cannot hope for equal justice for all Ukrainians," Rudyk said.

She also said the Holos party calls on law enforcement agencies to pay attention to the sanctions against Kolomoisky and not to slow down criminal cases.