16:11 05.03.2021

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken announces sanctions against Kolomoisky for his activities as head of Dnipropetrovsk region – embassy

The United States imposed sanctions on a businessman, former head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Ihor Kolomoisky due to his activities as head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, which he held from 2014 to 2015, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said.

"U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the public designation of Ihor Kolomoisky and members of his immediate family under Section 7031 (c) due to his involvement in significant corruption during his term as Governor of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration from 2014 to 2015," the embassy said on Twitter.

At the same time, the embassy said that while this designation is based on acts his time in office, Kolomiysky's current and ongoing efforts to undermine Ukraine's democratic processes and institutions pose a serious threat to its future."

"This designation reaffirms the U.S. commitment to supporting political, economic, and justice sector reforms that are key to Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic path. The United States continues to stand with all Ukrainians whose work drives reforms forward," the embassy said.

