15:59 05.03.2021

United States imposes sanctions against Kolomoisky, he, his immediate family banned from entering USA

United States imposes sanctions against Kolomoisky, he, his immediate family banned from entering USA

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced sanctions against oligarch and former Ukrainian official Ihor Kolomoisky due to his involvement in major corruption.

"This designation is made under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2020. In addition to Ihor Kolomoisky, I am publicly designating the following members of Ihor Kolomoisky's immediate family: his wife, Iryna Kolomoiska, his daughter, Andzelika Kolomoiska, and his son, Israel Zvi Kolomoisky. This action renders Ihor Kolomoisky and each of these members of his immediate family ineligible for entry into the United States," Blinken said in a statement released by on the website of the U.S. Department of State on Friday.

Blinken said that in his official status as the head of Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine from 2014 to 2015, Kolomoisky was involved in corrupt acts that undermined rule of law and the Ukrainian public's faith in their government's democratic institutions and public processes, including using his political influence and official power for his personal benefit.

"While this designation is based on acts during his time in office, I also want to express concern about Kolomoisky's current and ongoing efforts to undermine Ukraine’s democratic processes and institutions, which pose a serious threat to its future," the secretary of state said.

"This designation reaffirms the U.S. commitment to supporting political, economic, and justice sector reforms that are key to Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic path. The United States continues to stand with all Ukrainians whose work drives reforms forward. The Department will continue to use authorities like this to promote accountability for corrupt actors in this region and globally," Blinken said.

