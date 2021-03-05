Some 126 negative reactions to vaccination against COVID-19 recorded - Stepanov

After 10,000 vaccinations against COVID-19 in Ukraine, some 126 minor allergic reactions were recorded, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during the Hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

"We have recorded 126 reactions (1.2%) per 10,000. These are minor allergic reactions, such as reddening of the skin at the injection site, fever up to 37-38.5 degrees, which lasts for several hours," he said.

The Minister said that these reactions are individual characteristics of a person, they appear with the introduction of any immunobiological drug.