Facts

17:50 04.03.2021

Servant of People supports decrease in number of MPs – MP Korniyenko

2 min read
Servant of People supports decrease in number of MPs – MP Korniyenko

The Servant of People faction supports a decrease in the number of MPs to 300 parliamentarians, First Deputy Head of the Servant of the People faction and leader of the eponymous party Oleksandr Korniyenko has said.

"We are ready at least one more time to discuss [bill amending to the Constitution of Ukraine on reducing the number of MPs] in the faction, but I do not think that many MPs will be against it, because there is a repeatedly voiced position of the President, it was also mentioned in the pre-election program of the party," Korniyenko said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He stressed that the bill was drafted and can be submitted for voting. "Let's wait for the bill to be presented in the parliament, and let's see how colleagues will vote for it," the MP said.

Korniyenko also reminded that citizens of Ukraine supported the decrease in the composition of the parliament to 300 MPs, according to a poll initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in October last year.

As reported, the Committee on Legal Policy on January 14 proposed the Verkhovna Rada to pass at the second reading (final version of the amendments) to the Constitution of Ukraine on the decrease in the number of MPs.

Tags: #servant_people
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:35 18.11.2020
Likelihood of extending law on special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO remains – Korniyenko

Likelihood of extending law on special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO remains – Korniyenko

10:34 18.11.2020
There are no constitutional grounds for Rada dissolution – Korniyenko

There are no constitutional grounds for Rada dissolution – Korniyenko

09:36 02.11.2020
Servant of the People party considers voting for draft law on constitutional judiciary introduced by Zelensky as uncontested way out of crisis provoked by Constitutional Court – statement

Servant of the People party considers voting for draft law on constitutional judiciary introduced by Zelensky as uncontested way out of crisis provoked by Constitutional Court – statement

10:50 17.09.2020
Venediktova signs suspicion to MP Yurchenko

Venediktova signs suspicion to MP Yurchenko

13:54 02.03.2020
Korniyenko: We must systematically, institutionally review what government is doing

Korniyenko: We must systematically, institutionally review what government is doing

11:47 10.06.2019
First five candidates on Servant of the People party ticket named

First five candidates on Servant of the People party ticket named

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Liashko: Speed of COVID-19 vaccination calculated vaccine quantity in Ukraine

EU Council extends sanctions against Yanukovych, his associates for another year

Kuleba: No one will ever have right to insult Ukraine, doubt its territorial integrity

Rada rejects bills on weapons legalization

Third wave of coronavirus pandemic starts in Ukraine - Shmyhal

LATEST

Ambassador Korniychuk attracted ASHRA to the selection of Israeli companies for the implementation of various projects in Ukraine – The Embassy

Israeli doctors are ready to cooperate with Ukraine in the issue of treating children – The Embassy

Liashko: Speed of COVID-19 vaccination calculated vaccine quantity in Ukraine

EU Council extends sanctions against Yanukovych, his associates for another year

Kuleba: No one will ever have right to insult Ukraine, doubt its territorial integrity

Rada rejects bills on weapons legalization

Human rights activists condemn verdict of Crimean activist Prykhodko, announce continuation of persecution of pro-Ukrainian activists in occupied peninsula

OSCE expects resumption of humanitarian supplies to ORDO

Third wave of coronavirus pandemic starts in Ukraine - Shmyhal

Digital Transformation Ministry plans to launch specialized state platform for registries until 2022 - Fedorov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD