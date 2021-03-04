Servant of People supports decrease in number of MPs – MP Korniyenko

The Servant of People faction supports a decrease in the number of MPs to 300 parliamentarians, First Deputy Head of the Servant of the People faction and leader of the eponymous party Oleksandr Korniyenko has said.

"We are ready at least one more time to discuss [bill amending to the Constitution of Ukraine on reducing the number of MPs] in the faction, but I do not think that many MPs will be against it, because there is a repeatedly voiced position of the President, it was also mentioned in the pre-election program of the party," Korniyenko said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He stressed that the bill was drafted and can be submitted for voting. "Let's wait for the bill to be presented in the parliament, and let's see how colleagues will vote for it," the MP said.

Korniyenko also reminded that citizens of Ukraine supported the decrease in the composition of the parliament to 300 MPs, according to a poll initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in October last year.

As reported, the Committee on Legal Policy on January 14 proposed the Verkhovna Rada to pass at the second reading (final version of the amendments) to the Constitution of Ukraine on the decrease in the number of MPs.