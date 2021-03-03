Facts

15:23 03.03.2021

European Council President announces adoption of 'important decisions' regarding Russia after visiting Ukraine

2 min read
President of the European Council Charles Michel has said that his trip to Ukraine is important for making important decisions regarding the Russian Federation at the level of the European Union.

Michel said at a press conference after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Wednesday that last week on Monday, for the first time, they decided to apply sanctions in connection with the situation with Navalny (Russian oppositionist Alexei Navalny). This means that they are fully committed and united in Europe to be very tough, decisive, to promote their values and protect their interests.

The President of the European Council also said that at the end of March they would again have a strategic debate at the European level with all heads of state, with all heads of government, to assess the situation and take clear measures. When it comes to their common interest, they want to play a stronger role for greater stability, security and predictability.

He also answered the question of whether the EU will impose sanctions against the Russian Federation for violation of human rights in the occupied territories of Ukraine. He said that this is why meetings today with the president and yesterday with president's team were very important for him: to try to cooperate, to have the same understanding, level of information, and to make some important decisions. Michel said that we are in the same boat, we share the same values, and the same interests. Today and yesterday was an important moment," he said.

