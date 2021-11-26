CoE President Michel assures Zelensky of EU's full support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

President of the European Council Charles Michel assured his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky of the EU's full support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

"Expressed EU's full support to Ukraine's territorial integrity & sovereignty to president of Ukraine Zelensky," Michel wrote on Twitter on Thursday night.

According to him, the urgent need for Russia to de-escalate tensions in connection with the build-up of military forces along the border of Russia with Ukraine was emphasized.

"Europe's security is only possible with a secure Ukraine," he summed up.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the European Council Charles Michel in a telephone conversation discussed the development of the security situation in eastern Ukraine in connection with the thedeployment of Russian armed forces along the borders.