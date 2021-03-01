Facts

10:29 01.03.2021

EC President Charles Michel to begin his visit to Ukraine on March 2 with visit to Donbas

Upon arrival in Ukraine on March 2, President of the European Council Charles Michel, together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, will visit the east of the country and meet with representatives of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO).

"At 13:00 Kyiv time on March 2, he is to begin a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky; at 13:10 Kyiv time, he is to meet with representatives of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO)," the European Council said in an announcement on its website.

It is expected that on this day a meeting with representatives of the OSCE SMM and organizations that provide humanitarian assistance to Donbas may also take place. At the end of the day, Presidents Michel and Zelensky will hold a joint press conference.

The second day of the visit will take place in Kyiv on March 3 and will begin with a meeting between the European Council President and representatives of anti-corruption institutions, followed by a visit to the vaccination center. The visit will end with a meeting with President Zelensky and a joint press conference with him.

As previously reported, the President of the European Council began his visit to the countries of the Eastern Partnership on Sunday. In particular, he visited Moldova on February 28, and on March 1 he is to visit Georgia.

Interior Minister: no real inconsistencies in 'Sheremet case'

Holidays should not affect COVID-19 vaccination – Zelensky

In Donbas, military vehicle blew up on unknown explosive device, nine soldiers of Ukraine's Armed Forces wounded

NACP suspends public financing of Servant of People party due to violations

State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zhytomyr region from March 3

