Razumkov believes chances of law on Constitutional Court are high, taking into account Venice Commission's opinion

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov believes that the chances of the adoption of the law on the Constitutional Court, taking into account the opinion of the Venice Commission, are quite high.

"I think that the chances are quite high, especially if we receive the opinion of the Venice Commission, and we can take it into account between the first and second readings," Razumkov told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said the parliament considered at first reading and sent for revision to the committee the bill on the Constitutional Court [on constitutional procedure No. 4533] and at the same time applied to the Venice Commission to give its opinions on this bill.

"We have not received them yet. I hope that this will happen in the near future and the parliament will be able to consider this bill," Razumkov said.