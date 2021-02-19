Facts

15:25 19.02.2021

Court of Appeal to continue trial on ban of 'Vasyl Stus Case' book on March 19

1 min read
Court of Appeal to continue trial on ban of 'Vasyl Stus Case' book on March 19

Kyiv's Court of Appeal will continue consideration of the appeal against the decision of Darnytsky District Court of Kyiv, which, at the suit of head of the Opposition Platform – For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk ordered the author of the book "Vasyl Stus Case" Vakhtang Kipiani and the Vivat publishing house to remove information from the work about him and banned the distribution of the book's printed edition until the violation was eliminated, on March 19, 2021.

According to a correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine, on Friday, February 19, a meeting of Kyiv's Court of Appeal took place, at which familiarization with the case took place.

