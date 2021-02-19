UIA from March will resume several flights canceled due to quarantine

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) from March 1 will resume a number of flights that were canceled due to quarantine restrictions, and will increase the frequency of flights on the most popular routes.

According to the press service of UIA, in particular, in early March it is planned to resume flights from Kyiv to Geneva and Prague, at the end of March - from Kyiv to Larnaca, Vilnius, Barcelona and Chisinau.

In addition, communication between Odesa and Istanbul will be resumed.

The company plans to increase the frequency of flights on the Kyiv-Dubai route (to six flights a week), and from May - to Istanbul (to 21 per week).

Additionally, UIA will operate flights on the following routes: Kyiv-Delhi (February 25, March 5, March 13 and March 18) and Kyiv-Tashkent (February 28, March 10, March 21 and March 31, return flight the next day).

In March, it is also planned to increase the frequency of flights to daily (seven times a week) on routes from Kyiv to Amsterdam, Paris, Milan, Tbilisi, Yerevan and Tel Aviv. At the same time, with the beginning of summer navigation on flights to Tel Aviv, it is planned to increase the frequency to 11 flights, from May - to 14.

As reported, UIA plans a gradual long-term restoration of the original route network in 2021. In particular, from the beginning of the 2021 summer season, it is planned to launch flights on 43 international and seven domestic routes, which will restore full-fledged air traffic from the regions of Ukraine with numerous European countries through the hub at Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv).

Starting from April 2021, UIA plans to restore its own route network by 64% of the 2019 volume.