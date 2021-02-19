Facts

12:30 19.02.2021

MFA confirms injury of three Ukrainians in accident in Egypt

As a result of a traffic accident on the Sharm el-Sheikh-Cairo highway in Egypt, three citizens of Ukraine have been injured, said Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"Egypt: on the highway Sharm el-Sheikh - Cairo, a tourist bus got into an accident. It is known about three injured citizens of Ukraine. They are hospitalized. The consuls of the Ukrainian Embassy in Egypt are interacting with local authorities to provide consular assistance to Ukrainians and clarify all the circumstances of the accident," wrote Nikolenko on Twitter on Friday.

According to media reports, the accident happened on the Sharm el-Sheikh - Cairo highway on Friday morning. There were up to 60 passengers on the bus, including Ukrainians. The injured were taken to the hospital.

