Shmyhal to EU ambassadors: there is shortage of COVID-19 vaccines now, EU countries also feel it

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says there is a shortage of vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19) now, and the EU countries have also felt it.

"We have signed enough contracts with manufacturers so that everyone can be vaccinated, and the relevant funds have been paid. Unfortunately, today there is a shortage of vaccines, and the countries of the European Union have also felt it. Everyone says the problem is the same, it is a shift in the timing of vaccine supplies," the governmental press service said, citing Shmyhal, following the meeting with the ambassadors of the European Union countries.

At the same time, the Prime Minister said Ukraine, for its part, has taken all the necessary steps to provide Ukrainians with an effective vaccine.

In addition, the meeting discussed the liberalization of trade between Ukraine and the EU, as well as the accession of the Ukrainian energy system to the European ENTSO-E network.