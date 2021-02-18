Facts

14:33 18.02.2021

Shmyhal to EU ambassadors: there is shortage of COVID-19 vaccines now, EU countries also feel it

1 min read
Shmyhal to EU ambassadors: there is shortage of COVID-19 vaccines now, EU countries also feel it

 Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says there is a shortage of vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19) now, and the EU countries have also felt it.

"We have signed enough contracts with manufacturers so that everyone can be vaccinated, and the relevant funds have been paid. Unfortunately, today there is a shortage of vaccines, and the countries of the European Union have also felt it. Everyone says the problem is the same, it is a shift in the timing of vaccine supplies," the governmental press service said, citing Shmyhal, following the meeting with the ambassadors of the European Union countries.

At the same time, the Prime Minister said Ukraine, for its part, has taken all the necessary steps to provide Ukrainians with an effective vaccine.

In addition, the meeting discussed the liberalization of trade between Ukraine and the EU, as well as the accession of the Ukrainian energy system to the European ENTSO-E network.

Tags: #european_union #vaccines
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:29 12.02.2021
Liashko: Ukraine preparing to produce vaccines, but it will take time

Liashko: Ukraine preparing to produce vaccines, but it will take time

15:56 11.02.2021
EU to support COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine with EUR 40 mln project for six Eastern Partnership countries

EU to support COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine with EUR 40 mln project for six Eastern Partnership countries

16:59 10.02.2021
EU expects start of COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine in Feb, but concerned about Russian disinformation on this issue – Dombrovskis

EU expects start of COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine in Feb, but concerned about Russian disinformation on this issue – Dombrovskis

15:45 08.02.2021
Some 23 mobile teams to vaccinate in each region, 572 across Ukraine – Stepanov

Some 23 mobile teams to vaccinate in each region, 572 across Ukraine – Stepanov

11:28 08.02.2021
We agree on supply of Pfizer, Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Novavax vaccines to Ukraine – Zelensky

We agree on supply of Pfizer, Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Novavax vaccines to Ukraine – Zelensky

17:52 05.02.2021
Ukraine receives confirmation of supply of 12 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Feb – Zelensky's office

Ukraine receives confirmation of supply of 12 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Feb – Zelensky's office

12:29 05.02.2021
Health Ministry to receive confirmation of COVID-19 vaccine supplies from manufactures soon – Stepanov

Health Ministry to receive confirmation of COVID-19 vaccine supplies from manufactures soon – Stepanov

19:14 03.02.2021
COVID-19 vaccines under COVAX mechanism to arrive in Ukraine in Feb - EU Ambassador

COVID-19 vaccines under COVAX mechanism to arrive in Ukraine in Feb - EU Ambassador

17:28 29.01.2021
EU neighboring states to receive sufficient doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 – European Commission's President

EU neighboring states to receive sufficient doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 – European Commission's President

09:27 26.01.2021
Ukraine signs contracts for over 30 mln doses of vaccines against COVID-19 - Shmyhal

Ukraine signs contracts for over 30 mln doses of vaccines against COVID-19 - Shmyhal

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian law enforcers serve Russia's Dpty Defense Minister with charges due to events in Debaltseve, Ilovaisk

Corpus delicti required for PrivatBank case – prosecutor general

PGO working with several cases concerning Naftogaz, its audit

Ukraine records 6,237 new COVID-19 cases per day, 5,225 people recovered – Stepanov

Decision on transition to adaptive 4-level quarantine in Ukraine to come into force next week – PM

LATEST

Ukraine convenes UNGA meeting on situation in Crimea, Donbas in Feb - Permanent Ukraine's Rep

G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukraine's commitment to reform High Council of Justice, energy policy to conclude review of IMF programme

Ukrainian law enforcers serve Russia's Dpty Defense Minister with charges due to events in Debaltseve, Ilovaisk

More than hundred applicants run for SAPO head position - Venediktova

Ukraine intends to complete North Crimean Canal dam to exclude water supply to occupied Crimea

New SAPO head must work with Rotterdam + formula case – prosecutor general

Corpus delicti required for PrivatBank case – prosecutor general

PGO working with several cases concerning Naftogaz, its audit

Georgian PM Gakharia announces his resignation

Group of hackers who hacked servers of European, American companies, exposed in Kyiv

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD