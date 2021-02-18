Facts

Bolt taxi service starts working in Chernihiv

Bolt taxi service (formerly Taxify) starts working in Chernihiv, the company's press service said on Thursday.

It is noted that in order to book a ride, the user needs to download and install the Bolt app on a smartphone, then indicate the destination and select the car category. One can pay for the ride either in cash or with a bank card by connecting it to the mobile app. Apple Pay may be also used as a payment method.

"Bolt is the first international taxi service that launches its services in Chernihiv," Chief Operating Officer of Bolt in Ukraine Serhiy Pavlyk said.

In Ukraine, Bolt's taxi services are available in Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Zaporizhia, Dnipro, Vinnitsa, Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kryvy Rih and Chernihiv.

Bolt is the leading European transport platform founded by Markus Villig in 2013. Its investors are the multinational automotive corporation Daimler, the Chinese conglomerate Didi Chuxing, the European fund Korelya Capital, and co-founder of the London-based online money transfer service TransferWise Taavet Hinrikus.

