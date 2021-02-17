Minsk process has not yet exhausted its potential – Kuleba

The Minsk process on the settlement of the situation in Donbas has not yet exhausted its potential, therefore it is necessary to get the maximum possible of it for the security of Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"The Minsk process at the moment is rather alive than dead, and it has not yet exhausted its potential, therefore now we need to work within the framework of the Minsk process and get the maximum possible of it for the security of Ukraine," Kuleba said at a press conference after the talks with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic Ivan Korčok in Kyiv on Tuesday.