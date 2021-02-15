JYSK expands its Ukrainian chain to 77 stores

JYSK Ukraine LLC (Kyiv), which develops a chain of stores of furniture and household goods of the Jysk Group (Denmark), plans to expand the chain to 77 stores in the first half of 2021, Executive Manager of JYSK Ievgenii Ivanytsia told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the opening of JYSK is planned in Nova Kakhovka in March; in Kharkiv shopping center Vostorg (Delight) and in the capital's New Way in April; in the capital's Novus at Zhytomyrska metro station and the Good Life shopping center in June.

"All stores are in the new 3.0 format. We are opening all new ones in this format and are actively reconstructing the existing ones. During the January lockdown of 2021, we managed to update JYSK in the Victoria Gardens shopping center in Lviv and the Ukraine shopping center in Kharkiv. Now more than half of the chain's stores have been reconstructed for this format," Ivanytsia said.

JYSK chain started to develop in Ukraine in 2004. As of February 15, 2021, the chain is represented by 72 stores, as well as an online store.

On the international market, the JYSK network has more than 2,900 stores in 51 countries, mainly in Europe.