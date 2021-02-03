Facts

13:50 03.02.2021

Zelensky: Decision on TV channels taken immediately after recording, discussing specific reasons for this

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that there were specific grounds for making a decision to impose sanctions on 112.Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK TV channels.

"The collegial and legally motivated decision on sanctions against individuals and legal entities was made immediately after the specific grounds for this had been recorded and discussed. I am grateful to the members of the National Security and Defense Council for a responsible and prompt response. I am also grateful to the representatives of civil society for that they absolutely clearly understood and supported the need for this decision by the NSDC," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

He stressed manipulative propaganda should receive a harsh reaction from society.

"The work of the Security Service also deserves special gratitude. There is no doubt that all threats to Ukraine's national security will receive an effective and legal response," he stressed.

