Facts

13:06 30.01.2021

Referendum law to allow people to influence power at any time – Zelensky

2 min read
Referendum law to allow people to influence power at any time – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about the importance and necessity of the law on the referendum adopted by the Verkhovna Rada.

"We have given people a real opportunity to exercise a decisive influence on the government. And not once, but forever. And the people can take advantage of this opportunity at any time," Zelensky said in the Telegram channel.

The president said it was the politicians who had fear after the adoption of the law on the referendum.

"Do you know why they are so afraid of the referendum? Everything is banal. This is their key fear of people. This is the fear of the inevitability of the changes that took place in 2019. When very respectable figures and activists after decades of 'reign' in high offices instantly found themselves [...] without power and influence," Zelensky said.

The head of state also believes that some politicians "live with only one cynical hope that supposedly it is possible to win back and gather again as a "club of old friends" on the Pechersk hills in order to decide everything in the state for their own benefit and without asking society."

"And if the people have a real instrument of referendum, then such figures in fact cannot be sure of anything. Therefore, friends, politicians, get used to it. Now you will have to take into account that the last word will not be yours, but society's," Zelensky said.

Tags: #zelensky #referendum
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:40 30.01.2021
Zelensky admits he is 'little angry' at Trump

Zelensky admits he is 'little angry' at Trump

18:50 29.01.2021
Zelensky discusses implementation of infrastructure projects in Ukraine with top managers of Swiss Stadler Rail AG

Zelensky discusses implementation of infrastructure projects in Ukraine with top managers of Swiss Stadler Rail AG

17:28 29.01.2021
EU neighboring states to receive sufficient doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 – European Commission's President

EU neighboring states to receive sufficient doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 – European Commission's President

15:29 29.01.2021
There can be no question of holding referendums in country at war – opinion

There can be no question of holding referendums in country at war – opinion

12:57 29.01.2021
Zelensky, Kolomoisky do not communicate - President's Office

Zelensky, Kolomoisky do not communicate - President's Office

11:40 29.01.2021
Zelensky announces presentation of new Healthy Ukraine program

Zelensky announces presentation of new Healthy Ukraine program

10:54 29.01.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals

10:33 29.01.2021
Law on parliament reduction 'next in line' - Zelensky

Law on parliament reduction 'next in line' - Zelensky

09:38 28.01.2021
American Chamber of Commerce asks Zelensky to take control over implementation of memo with 'green' investors

American Chamber of Commerce asks Zelensky to take control over implementation of memo with 'green' investors

13:09 27.01.2021
Ukrainian, Hungarian FMs agree to include meeting between Orban, Zelensky in agenda

Ukrainian, Hungarian FMs agree to include meeting between Orban, Zelensky in agenda

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Armed Forces two soldiers wounded in Maryinka when enemy fires at Ukrainian positions

COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine to be free – Zelensky

Workers of mobile vaccination team, medical workers to be first inoculated against COVID-19 in Ukraine – Stepanov

Ukraine to receive 117,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech within COVAX in Feb

Neskoromny put on wanted list, info about treason of SBU ex-dpty head being checked

LATEST

There are now 18,302 COVID-19 patients in Ukrainian hospitals – Stepanov

Pechersky Court says it does not initiate proceedings against Biden, Poroshenko – press service

Armed Forces two soldiers wounded in Maryinka when enemy fires at Ukrainian positions

COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine to be free – Zelensky

Workers of mobile vaccination team, medical workers to be first inoculated against COVID-19 in Ukraine – Stepanov

Georgia sees decrease in daily COVID-19 rate

Ukrainian serviceman wounded in Luhansk region on Jan 26 died

Ukraine to receive 117,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech within COVAX in Feb

Neskoromny put on wanted list, info about treason of SBU ex-dpty head being checked

MFA: Ukraine to inform partners about another Russia's subversive activities in Donbas – Donetsk 'forum'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD