Referendum law to allow people to influence power at any time – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about the importance and necessity of the law on the referendum adopted by the Verkhovna Rada.

"We have given people a real opportunity to exercise a decisive influence on the government. And not once, but forever. And the people can take advantage of this opportunity at any time," Zelensky said in the Telegram channel.

The president said it was the politicians who had fear after the adoption of the law on the referendum.

"Do you know why they are so afraid of the referendum? Everything is banal. This is their key fear of people. This is the fear of the inevitability of the changes that took place in 2019. When very respectable figures and activists after decades of 'reign' in high offices instantly found themselves [...] without power and influence," Zelensky said.

The head of state also believes that some politicians "live with only one cynical hope that supposedly it is possible to win back and gather again as a "club of old friends" on the Pechersk hills in order to decide everything in the state for their own benefit and without asking society."

"And if the people have a real instrument of referendum, then such figures in fact cannot be sure of anything. Therefore, friends, politicians, get used to it. Now you will have to take into account that the last word will not be yours, but society's," Zelensky said.