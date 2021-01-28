Facts

12:01 28.01.2021

USAID donates special vehicles worth $735,000 to Kyiv to eliminate accidents on heating networks

1 min read
USAID donates special vehicles worth $735,000 to Kyiv to eliminate accidents on heating networks

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) handed over to Kyiv special vehicles worth $ 735,000 for the prompt detection and elimination of accidents on the city's heating networks, Kyiv City State Administration said on its website.

"Three emergency vehicles and a mobile diagnostic laboratory will allow the Kyivteploenergo municipal company on average two and a half hours faster to restore heat supply in the premises of Kyiv residents after network failures, thereby reducing the time of outages, reducing losses, operating costs and improving the quality of heat supply services," the local authorities said in the statement.

According to Kyiv City State Administration's website the emergency vehicles are completed with modern equipment, a portable generator, power tools, protective equipment, pipeline sections and valves. The mobile laboratory allows non-invasive diagnostics of which parts of the system are at high risk of damage and require preventive maintenance.

As reported, on December 2018, Kyivteploenergo and Kyiv City State Administration signed a memorandum with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Finance Corporation and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on cooperation in the modernization and development of the heat and power supply sector in Kyiv.

Tags: #usaid #vehicles
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:21 18.11.2020
USAID, RMHC to jointly implement family-centered approaches in Ukraine's healthcare

USAID, RMHC to jointly implement family-centered approaches in Ukraine's healthcare

11:21 09.09.2020
Health Ministry, USAID to cooperate on COVID-19 response, health care system development

Health Ministry, USAID to cooperate on COVID-19 response, health care system development

10:11 20.05.2020
MPs offer preferential conditions for imported equipment for electric vehicles production until 2028

MPs offer preferential conditions for imported equipment for electric vehicles production until 2028

11:36 12.05.2020
Ukroboronprom supplies more than 300 armored vehicles to military since year start

Ukroboronprom supplies more than 300 armored vehicles to military since year start

11:20 23.04.2020
UAFIC gets $100,000 from USAID to create mediation platform for handling financial consumer complaints

UAFIC gets $100,000 from USAID to create mediation platform for handling financial consumer complaints

11:46 18.01.2020
Kyiv authorities call on Ukrainians to minimize use of private vehicles – KCSA

Kyiv authorities call on Ukrainians to minimize use of private vehicles – KCSA

10:45 10.12.2019
Digital Ministry, Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID will select 15 startups to participate in Startup Grind Global 2020 conference in Silicon Valley

Digital Ministry, Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID will select 15 startups to participate in Startup Grind Global 2020 conference in Silicon Valley

17:45 05.12.2019
USAID launches new program to support civil society in Ukraine

USAID launches new program to support civil society in Ukraine

16:01 19.10.2019
PGO opens case on frivolous spending of UAH 17 mln when purchasing foreign-made vehicles for State Border Guard Service

PGO opens case on frivolous spending of UAH 17 mln when purchasing foreign-made vehicles for State Border Guard Service

16:33 11.09.2018
USAID to finance HIV/AIDS tests for 268,000 Ukrainians in 2019

USAID to finance HIV/AIDS tests for 268,000 Ukrainians in 2019

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine records 5,529 new COVID-19 cases per day, 11,946 people recovered – Stepanov

Meeting of advisers to Normandy Four's leaders held, agreed to continue consultations - presidential press service

SBU ex-dpty head Neskoromny served with charges of organizing assassination

Education Ministry recommends educational institutions in Ukraine's seven regions switch to distance learning amid difficult weather conditions

President submits bill on restriction or imprisonment for inaccurate declaration to Rada

LATEST

Honorary Consulate of Ukraine starts working in New Zealand

Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland to hold first meeting of Lublin Triangle with participation of Tikhanovskaya

Servants of People ready to expel Dubinsky from faction – MP

Russia-led forces in Donbas violate ceasefire ten times in 24 hours, no casualties - JFO HQ

Ukraine records 5,529 new COVID-19 cases per day, 11,946 people recovered – Stepanov

Meeting of advisers to Normandy Four's leaders held, agreed to continue consultations - presidential press service

Kherson intends to involve Israeli technologies - meeting of Ambassador Korniychuk with Mayor Kolykhayev

SBU ex-dpty head Neskoromny served with charges of organizing assassination

Daily growth in COVID-19 cases increasing in Moldova

Hunters, dog breeders hold rally demanding to prevent hunting industry collapse

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD