USAID donates special vehicles worth $735,000 to Kyiv to eliminate accidents on heating networks

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) handed over to Kyiv special vehicles worth $ 735,000 for the prompt detection and elimination of accidents on the city's heating networks, Kyiv City State Administration said on its website.

"Three emergency vehicles and a mobile diagnostic laboratory will allow the Kyivteploenergo municipal company on average two and a half hours faster to restore heat supply in the premises of Kyiv residents after network failures, thereby reducing the time of outages, reducing losses, operating costs and improving the quality of heat supply services," the local authorities said in the statement.

According to Kyiv City State Administration's website the emergency vehicles are completed with modern equipment, a portable generator, power tools, protective equipment, pipeline sections and valves. The mobile laboratory allows non-invasive diagnostics of which parts of the system are at high risk of damage and require preventive maintenance.

As reported, on December 2018, Kyivteploenergo and Kyiv City State Administration signed a memorandum with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Finance Corporation and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on cooperation in the modernization and development of the heat and power supply sector in Kyiv.