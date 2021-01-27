Ukrainian MFA, Kyiv Gymnasium of Oriental Languages sign cooperation memo

On Tuesday, January 26, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Kyiv Gymnasium of Oriental Languages No. 1 signed a memorandum of cooperation, which creates new opportunities for talented youth, said head of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

"I really appreciate the work that the Kyiv Gymnasium of Oriental Languages is carrying out to train Ukrainian orientalists. We, as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, want children who study oriental languages to be inspired by the opportunity to subsequently put their knowledge into practice, working and defending the interests of Ukraine in the countries of the East," the press service of the ministry quoted Kuleba as saying on its official website.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted that the ministry has a great demand for specialists who understand the countries of the East and speak the languages of these countries: "We want schoolchildren, after graduating from university, to see a good employer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Kuleba stressed.

The Minister is convinced that cooperation will create new opportunities for talented youth, will contribute to the implementation of initiatives and projects to expand international educational and cultural cooperation of the gymnasium, and will also popularize diplomatic professional degrees.

In turn, director of the Kyiv Gymnasium of Oriental Languages No. 1 Oksana Proskura positively noted the great opportunities and motivation that cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine creates for the pupils of the gymnasium.

Kyiv Gymnasium of Oriental Languages No. 1 was founded in 1936. The gymnasium is the only state educational institution in which applicants for education from grades 1 to 11 have the opportunity to study in depth seven oriental (Arabic, Hindi, Chinese, Korean, Persian, Turkish, Japanese) and English languages. Since 2005, the gymnasium has been an associated UNESCO school.