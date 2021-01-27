Facts

11:29 27.01.2021

Ukrainian MFA, Kyiv Gymnasium of Oriental Languages sign cooperation memo

2 min read
Ukrainian MFA, Kyiv Gymnasium of Oriental Languages sign cooperation memo

On Tuesday, January 26, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Kyiv Gymnasium of Oriental Languages No. 1 signed a memorandum of cooperation, which creates new opportunities for talented youth, said head of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

"I really appreciate the work that the Kyiv Gymnasium of Oriental Languages is carrying out to train Ukrainian orientalists. We, as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, want children who study oriental languages to be inspired by the opportunity to subsequently put their knowledge into practice, working and defending the interests of Ukraine in the countries of the East," the press service of the ministry quoted Kuleba as saying on its official website.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted that the ministry has a great demand for specialists who understand the countries of the East and speak the languages of these countries: "We want schoolchildren, after graduating from university, to see a good employer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Kuleba stressed.

The Minister is convinced that cooperation will create new opportunities for talented youth, will contribute to the implementation of initiatives and projects to expand international educational and cultural cooperation of the gymnasium, and will also popularize diplomatic professional degrees.

In turn, director of the Kyiv Gymnasium of Oriental Languages No. 1 Oksana Proskura positively noted the great opportunities and motivation that cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine creates for the pupils of the gymnasium.

Kyiv Gymnasium of Oriental Languages No. 1 was founded in 1936. The gymnasium is the only state educational institution in which applicants for education from grades 1 to 11 have the opportunity to study in depth seven oriental (Arabic, Hindi, Chinese, Korean, Persian, Turkish, Japanese) and English languages. Since 2005, the gymnasium has been an associated UNESCO school.

 

Tags: #languages
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:53 19.01.2021
All decisions of local self-government bodies on functioning of regional languages canceled in Zakarpattia

All decisions of local self-government bodies on functioning of regional languages canceled in Zakarpattia

15:29 21.08.2020
Some 36.3% of Ukrainians speak exclusively Ukrainian in families – opinion poll

Some 36.3% of Ukrainians speak exclusively Ukrainian in families – opinion poll

12:38 24.01.2013
Opposition to insist on adoption of new law on languages

Opposition to insist on adoption of new law on languages

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Batkivschyna initiates referendums on five issues – Tymoshenko

Ukraine sees 3,776 new cases of COVID-19, 14,250 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

Slovakia to take part in Crimean Platform summit – MFA

Rada backs bill on all-Ukrainian referendum

Court rules to delay sale of building of ex-owners of PrivatBank in Ohio for $17 mln

LATEST

Unidentified persons send threats to e-mail of Hungarian Embassy, sign themselves as 'patrioti Ukrainy'

Batkivschyna initiates referendums on five issues – Tymoshenko

PACE draft decision proposes to waive sanctions against Russia – media

Kuleba congratulates Blinken on his appointment as U.S. Secretary of State

Ukraine sees 3,776 new cases of COVID-19, 14,250 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

Three quarters of Ukrainians say country moving in wrong direction - poll

Ambassador Korniychuk: FTA between Ukraine and Israel twill be extend to services sector

Slovakia to take part in Crimean Platform summit – MFA

Rada backs bill on all-Ukrainian referendum

Court rules to delay sale of building of ex-owners of PrivatBank in Ohio for $17 mln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD