Some 36.3% of Ukrainians speak exclusively Ukrainian in families – opinion poll

KYIV. Aug 21 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 36.3% of Ukrainians speak only Ukrainian in their families, some 10.3% – only in Russian, and some 26.8% equally often in both languages. Such data of the national sociological survey of the population, conducted by the Social Monitoring center from August 8 to August 15, 2020, were presented at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine agency on Friday.

When asked what language the respondents mostly speak in the family (at home), some 36.3% answered that only in Ukrainian, some 12.4% – mainly in Ukrainian, some 26.8% – in both Ukrainian and Russian equally often, some 14.1% – mainly in Russian, some 10.3% – only in Russian, and 0.1% in another language.

When asked what language the respondents would like to watch television programs in: news, films, concerts, sports broadcasts, some 21.9% answered that only in Ukrainian, some 15.2% – mainly in Ukrainian, some 43.4% – in Ukrainian and Russian equally often, some 11.1% – mainly in Russian, some 6.7% – only in Russian, and 0.1% in another language.

In addition, when asked in what language the respondents would like to watch films of Russian production, some 16.3% answered that only in Ukrainian, some 8.6% – mainly in Ukrainian, some 32.4% – in both Ukrainian and Russian equally often, some 18.3% – mainly in Russian, some 19.5% – only in Russian, and 0.1% in another language.

Among other things, when asked what language you would like to read your favorite printed publications, some 23.3% answered that only in Ukrainian, some 10.9% – mainly in Ukrainian, some 38.3% – in both Ukrainian and Russian equally often, some 11% – mainly in Russian, 8.6% – only in Russian, and 0.3% in another language.

During the survey titled "Opinion and Views of Ukraine's Population, August 2020," some 3,012 respondents were interviewed, sampling error is from 1.1% to 1.83%.