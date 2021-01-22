Facts

18:45 22.01.2021

It is needed to adopt new law on lustration according to UN standards for de-occupied territories – Reznikov

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov believes that for the deoccupied territories it is necessary to adopt a new law on lustration based on and according to UN standards.

"We analyzed the legislation on lustration after 2014. It was necessary, but it was quite total, it did not give the possibility of judicial control and did not give a person the opportunity, if he believes that his right was unfairly limited, to raise the question of canceling the application of lustration norms to him. Therefore, we believe that there should be judicial control so that people can raise the question that he was in vain included in this or that category, and he should not fall under it," Reznikov told journalists on Friday.

The deputy prime minister said that for the future de-occupied territories it will be necessary to adopt a new law on lustration.

"I think that it makes sense to write a new law. Since then they wrote on a quick hand. I think that today there is a lot of attention and indignation in society, and it is simply impossible to forgive someone. Therefore, I think that it is necessary to write a law on the basis and according to UN standards," Reznikov said.

Thus, restrictions should be introduced regarding the occupation of positions by citizens who were involved in the activities of the occupation forces and the occupation administrations, dividing into several categories depending on the place of service or work.

Reznikov said it is planned to create a certain agency that will have the competence to make decisions on restricting rights.

18:43 05.01.2021
Nemchinov announces receipt of equipment for 'hot line' on access to education for residents of Crimea and ORDLO

10:32 29.12.2020
All checkpoints in Donbas, border with Crimea to be reequipped

11:23 09.11.2020
Military conflict with Ukraine is economically disadvantageous for Russia compared to 2014 - Reznikov

17:23 30.07.2020
Self-isolation for persons coming to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories canceled from Aug 1 - Border Guard Service

16:22 17.06.2020
Russia continues policy of forced passport campaign for Ukrainians in Crimea – Reintegration ministry

15:49 17.03.2020
Checkpoints in Crimea closed until April 3 for some categories of citizens - Ministry for Veterans, Temporarily Occupied Territories and IDPs

09:44 12.02.2020
Zelensky: We'll create program to motivate young people from temporarily occupied territories to retain Ukrainian citizenship

10:17 07.02.2020
TV channel for temporarily occupied territories to launch its broadcasting on March 1 – Borodiansky

09:44 14.04.2016
Former Kirovohrad governor Chernysh nominated as minister for occupied territories – Lutsenko

