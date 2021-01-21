Preliminary cause of fire in Kharkiv nursing home is careless handling of electric heating devices - prosecutor general

The preliminary cause of the fire in Kharkiv nursing home is careless handling of electric heating devices, prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova has said.

"The head of Kharkiv Regional prosecutor's office is at the scene now ... Kharkiv Regional prosecutor's office has begun criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the fire safety requirements established by law, which resulted in the death of people pursuant to Part 2 of Article 270 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," Venediktova wrote on her Facebook page.

According to her, the tragedy took place in a private boarding house for the elderly "Golden Time" in Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv. The fire killed, according to her, 15 people, 11 people were injured.

"My sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims and to all Kharkiv citizens," wrote Venediktova.

As reported, at 15:03 in Kharkiv, a fire broke out on the second floor in a two-story residential building on 150-b Nyzhnia Gievska Street, previously converted into a nursing home. At the time of the fire, there were 33 people in the house, 15 of them died. The area of the fire was 100 sq. m. At 16:14 the fire was localized. Now rescuers and police officers are examining the premises located on the second floor of the building.

The event was classified as a state-level emergency, according to the State Emergency Service.