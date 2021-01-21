State Target Scientific, Technical Research Program in Antarctica extended for 3 years - Education Ministry

The State Target Scientific and Technical Program for Research in Antarctica has been extended for three years, which will ensure further conduct and funding of Ukrainian Antarctic expeditions, and will ensure the continuous operation of the Vernadsky Research Base in Antarctica, the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine reports.

"The plan provides for preparation and approval of the State Target Scientific and Technical Program of Polar Research of Ukraine until 2030. However, in context of the coronavirus pandemic, it is extremely difficult to plan costs in advance and assess the possibilities of carrying out certain studies. But the work that is currently underway at the Ukrainian Antarctic Vernadsky Research Base (in particular, long-term research programs, repair and modernization of the station) should be carried out continuously. Therefore, the government, at the initiative of the Ministry of Education, adopted an extension of the current research program in Antarctica for the next three years," the statement said on the official website of the Ministry of Education on Wednesday evening.