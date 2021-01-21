Facts

15:32 21.01.2021

State Target Scientific, Technical Research Program in Antarctica extended for 3 years - Education Ministry

1 min read
State Target Scientific, Technical Research Program in Antarctica extended for 3 years - Education Ministry

The State Target Scientific and Technical Program for Research in Antarctica has been extended for three years, which will ensure further conduct and funding of Ukrainian Antarctic expeditions, and will ensure the continuous operation of the Vernadsky Research Base in Antarctica, the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine reports.

"The plan provides for preparation and approval of the State Target Scientific and Technical Program of Polar Research of Ukraine until 2030. However, in context of the coronavirus pandemic, it is extremely difficult to plan costs in advance and assess the possibilities of carrying out certain studies. But the work that is currently underway at the Ukrainian Antarctic Vernadsky Research Base (in particular, long-term research programs, repair and modernization of the station) should be carried out continuously. Therefore, the government, at the initiative of the Ministry of Education, adopted an extension of the current research program in Antarctica for the next three years," the statement said on the official website of the Ministry of Education on Wednesday evening.

Tags: #research #antarctica
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:43 06.07.2020
Almost 30% of companies plan to sell their business, assets in next 6-12 months – research

Almost 30% of companies plan to sell their business, assets in next 6-12 months – research

16:35 05.06.2017
Ukraine wants to study Antarctica together with China, Malaysia and Turkey

Ukraine wants to study Antarctica together with China, Malaysia and Turkey

12:00 27.03.2015
Ukrainian-Turkmen cooperation commission to meet in May

Ukrainian-Turkmen cooperation commission to meet in May

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

ECHR declares violations of human rights by Ukraine during Revolution of Dignity

Health Ministry plans to make agreement with another COVID-19 vaccines supplier – Stepanov

Cabinet dismisses dpty head of Ministry of Strategy of Industry Nemilostivy – PM

Ukraine records 5,583 new COVID-19 cases per day, 13,981 people recovered – Stepanov

Russia's decision to transfer Ukrainians held in ORDLO to Medvedchuk is blow to Normandy format, TCG – Ukraine MFA

LATEST

ECHR declares violations of human rights by Ukraine during Revolution of Dignity

Zelensky signs law on purchase of GTSOU gas on stock exchange

Stepanov urges politicians not to speculate on price of COVID-19 vaccines

We plan to bring strategic partnership with United States to new level of trust in 2021 – Kuleba

Health Ministry plans to make agreement with another COVID-19 vaccines supplier – Stepanov

Health Ministry has no conflict with Ukraine's Medical Procurement – Stepanov

Cabinet dismisses dpty head of Ministry of Strategy of Industry Nemilostivy – PM

Cabinet to dismiss Dpty Minister of Strategic Industry at extraordinary meeting on Thursday – PM

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas twice violate ceasefire over past day, one Ukrainian serviceman wounded – JFO HQ

Ukraine records 5,583 new COVID-19 cases per day, 13,981 people recovered – Stepanov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD