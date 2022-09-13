Phase of war-induced psychological mobilization of Ukrainians continues - study

KYIV. Sept 13 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The phase of war-induced psychological mobilization of Ukrainians continues, the subjective assessment of the psychological state is quite high, according to the results of a study organized by the Mindy Charitable Foundation.

This conclusion was made by the authors of the study "The psychological state of the population of Ukraine amid the full-scale war," conducted by Kantar Ukraine, Svitlana Chunikhina, the deputy director of the Institute of Social and Political Psychology of the National Academy of Educational Sciences of Ukraine, said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

At the same time, it is specified that the research methodology was developed by the Institute of Social and Political Psychology, and UAF Coin provided financial support.

"Despite the circumstances of the war, the subjective assessment of the psychological well-being of Ukrainians is quite high - 6.7 points out of 9 possible. This is typical for all demographic groups and regions, but the subjective assessment of psychological well-being among internally displaced persons in evacuation is lower than among those who have not been displaced or have already returned home," the deputy director said.

At the same time, according to Chunikhina, "resources for further support of psychological mobilization in society may not be enough."

She noted that, according to the study, the lives of 40% of the respondents were under threat and/or they were direct witnesses of such threats in connection with their stay in the war zone and/or under shelling. More than 41% of citizens have relatives who were or are in the combat zone, including 16% who have lost someone close to them.

"6% of respondents were under occupation, were subjected to a direct threat of violence or witnessed such threats. Every twentieth respondent (5%) suffered hypercumulative traumatization - that is, he experienced or witnessed all of the indicated types of traumatic events: shelling, threats to the lives of relatives, occupation or captivity," said the expert.

In addition, the study showed that more than 90% of respondents had manifestations of at least one of the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, and 57% of citizens are at risk of developing post-traumatic stress disorder.

Chunikhina noted that "despite the subjective optimistic assessment of her own condition, objective indicators cause concern."

Thus, during the last month, only 3% of respondents received psychological assistance, and another 23% would like to see a psychologist, but have not yet realized this desire.

At the same time, according to Chunikhina, barriers to obtaining psychological support for Ukrainians are, in particular, the habit of not seeking psychological help, as well as financial barriers.

"The financial barrier is not a surprise. A third of respondents believe that psychological assistance is expensive. About 30% of respondents are ready to receive it only for free," she said.

In turn, Oleksandra Mashkevych, the director general of the medical services directorate of the Health Ministry of Ukraine, said that, according to the calculations of the Ministry of Health, in the post-war period, more than 15.7 million Ukrainians will face psychological problems, and 3.5 million people will need therapy and support from medical specialists - psychiatrists, and about 800,000 Ukrainians will need medical support.

She also indicated that the ministry will use the data obtained during the study to design and develop a psychological support program.