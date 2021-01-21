Facts

10:08 21.01.2021

Cabinet dismisses dpty head of Ministry of Strategy of Industry Nemilostivy – PM

Cabinet dismisses dpty head of Ministry of Strategy of Industry Nemilostivy – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday morning dismissed Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries Vitaliy Nemilostivy, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"The behavior that Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries Vitaliy Nemilostivy allowed himself is unacceptable. Everyone should be equal before the law. Therefore, we promptly considered the issue of dismissing the deputy minister. A position in the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is not a privilege, it is, first of all, responsibility before the people and the country," Shmyhal said in the Telegram channel.

As reported by the Obozrevatel Internet edition, Nemilostivy was stopped by the patrol police, who suspected him of driving while intoxicated. Judging by the video recorded by the policeman's chest camera, the detainee refused to draw up the protocol, tried to leave the scene of the incident and even started a fight with the patrolmen. Deputy Prime Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleh Urusky on Thursday morning called the behavior of Nemilostivy "unacceptable and undermining the authority of a representative of the executive branch in the eyes of the Ukrainian people."

"I believe that such irresponsible behavior on the part of Vitaliy Nemilostivy makes it impossible for him to continue to serve as deputy minister. Therefore, in the near future, the government and I will make all the necessary personnel decisions," Urusky said.

Interfax-Ukraine
