Facts

10:23 20.01.2021

Kuleba, Linde go to Donbas

1 min read
Kuleba, Linde go to Donbas

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde will visit the Joint Forces Operation in Donbas on Wednesday and learn about the consequences of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

"We are leaving for Donbas with Ann Linde (despite the extreme cold). It is important for the colleague to see firsthand the consequences of Russian aggression and Ukraine's efforts to resolve the conflict and make life easier for civilians (despite the overwhelming lack of constructiveness on the part of Russia)," Kuleba wrote on his Twitter on Wednesday.

Tags: #kuleba #donbas #linde
Interfax-Ukraine
