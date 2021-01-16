Quarantine in Azerbaijan extended until April

The government of Azerbaijan has extended the special quarantine regulations enacted in the country due to Covid-19 until April 1, the coronavirus response headquarters at the government said.

"The current sanitary-epidemiological situation surrounding the new type of coronavirus Covid-19 in the world, including Azerbaijan, has been analyzed. It was decided to extend the period of the special quarantine regulations in the country until 6 a.m. on April 1 in order to prevent the spread of the virus," the headquarters said.

In accordance with a decision of the government, the system of SMS-permits and permits acquired via the icaze.gov.az website in order to leave houses and places of residence is being abolished in the cities of Baku, Sumgait, Ganja, Mingecevir and Shirvan, in the Absheron district, as well as in the district centers of Lenkoran, Masally, Jalilabad, Sheki, Zagatal, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar, and Ismaillli from January 18.

Additionally, the operations of commercial facilities, excluding food courts, cafes, restaurants, teahouses, and large shopping malls, hair and beauty salons, including the provision of such services at clients' houses and other places, museums and exposition halls are permitted and travelling between cities and districts are allowed since January 25.

Restrictions on passenger traffic in the Baku subway remains in force.

Restrictions on operations of public transport on Saturday and Sundays all over the country, as well as other restrictions, will be in place until quarantine ends.