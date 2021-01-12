Facts

10:55 12.01.2021

We to see dynamics of further process in Donbas soon – Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says in the coming days it will become clear whether the Kremlin is disposed to resolve the issue of ending the war between Russia and Ukraine in Donbas.

"The coming days will be important, because, in addition to the visit of the Moldovan colleague of President Zelensky [Moldovan President Maia Sandu to Ukraine], processes will now take place at different diplomatic levels that will show that Russia is really ready for a conversation at the beginning of the new year, and what will be the dynamics of the further process," Kuleba said on the air of the 1 + 1 television channel on Tuesday.

"Therefore, literally from day to day, we will learn the sentiment in the Kremlin, and we will see whether they are still determined to speak and resolve the issue, or speak up the issue," the Foreign Minister said.

Kuleba said Ukraine is always ready to resolve the issue of ending the war in Donbas.

