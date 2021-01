The incumbent head of the OSCE, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde will visit Ukraine in January 2021.

"It is symbolic that Ann Linde plans to make her first foreign visit in her new capacity to Ukraine. We expect her in Kyiv this month," the Ukrainian delegation for participating in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) said on Facebooks.

On January 1, 2021, Sweden began its annual chairmanship of the OSCE.