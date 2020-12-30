Facts

10:05 30.12.2020

Zelensky fires Serhiychuk from post of head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, by his decree, dismissed Serhiy Serhiychuk from the post of head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration.

Corresponding decree No. 602/2020 of December 29 was published on the website of the head of state.

"To dismiss Serhiy Ivanovych Serhiychuk from the post of head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration in accordance with the statement he submitted," the text of the decree says.

As reported, on August 29, 2020, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky introduced head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration Serhiy Serhiychuk.

 

Tags: #cherkasy #administration
