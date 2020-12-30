Zelensky fires Kryvonos from post of NSDC Dpty Secretary – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Serhiy Kryvonos from the post of Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

"The President signed relevant decree No. 604/2020 on December 29," the press service of the head of state said.

According to the document, Kryvonos was deployed to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As reported, on March 12, 2019, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko appointed Serhiy Kryvonos the first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, who previously held the post of deputy commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Kryvonos also headed Interdepartmental Commission on the Policy of Military-Technical Cooperation and Export Control.

Kryvonos was born on July 26, 1970 in Kremenchuk, Poltava region.

He headed a special forces group, was the commander of the eighth Khmelnytsky special forces regiment. He took part in different international trainings. He commanded the defense of Kramatorsk military airfield in 2014.

Since November 2014, Kryvonos has been the head of the Special Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since January 5, 2016 the first deputy commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Kryvonos ran for the presidency of Ukraine in 2019, but withdrew his candidacy on March 6, supporting the candidacy of Petro Poroshenko.