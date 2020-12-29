Facts

18:30 29.12.2020

Azerbaijan records 1,101 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths in past 24 hours

1 min read
Azerbaijan records 1,101 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths in past 24 hours

Medics in Azerbaijan have identified the coronavirus infection in another 1,101 patients over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections to 216,584, the national coronavirus operative response headquarters said on Tuesday.

On the previous day, Azerbaijan reported 772 new infections.

The country has seen 37 coronavirus patients die over the past 24 hours. The total death toll from COVID-19 in Azerbaijan has reached 2,575, according to the operative headquarters.

The number of recoveries among patients infected with coronavirus has reached 176,228 as 4,209 patients recovered in Azerbaijan in the past 24 hours.

As many as 37,781 people are currently quarantined or undergoing treatment in Azerbaijan, the operative headquarters said.

Medics in Azerbaijan have completed 11,279 COVID-19 diagnostic tests over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests performed in the country since the pandemic began to 2,174,343.

Tags: #covid_19 #azerbaijan
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:25 29.12.2020
Ukraine records 6,988 COVID-19 cases per day, 16,106 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 6,988 COVID-19 cases per day, 16,106 people recovered – Stepanov

17:42 28.12.2020
Volunteers hand over oxygen concentrators from Poroshenko to hospitals in frontline zone

Volunteers hand over oxygen concentrators from Poroshenko to hospitals in frontline zone

15:31 28.12.2020
Ukraine negotiating with all manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19, except for Russia – Yermak

Ukraine negotiating with all manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19, except for Russia – Yermak

12:29 28.12.2020
Kyiv counts on China's COVID-19 vaccine

Kyiv counts on China's COVID-19 vaccine

09:34 28.12.2020
Ukraine records 4,385 cases of COVID-19 infection, 7,191 recoveries over past day- Stepanov

Ukraine records 4,385 cases of COVID-19 infection, 7,191 recoveries over past day- Stepanov

14:40 26.12.2020
More than 70% of beds for COVID-19 patients provided with oxygen - chief sanitary doctor

More than 70% of beds for COVID-19 patients provided with oxygen - chief sanitary doctor

14:22 26.12.2020
In Kyiv, 408 new COVID-19 cases detected per day

In Kyiv, 408 new COVID-19 cases detected per day

17:01 25.12.2020
Issue of obtaining vaccine against COVID-19 will be most difficult for Stepanov - Zelensky

Issue of obtaining vaccine against COVID-19 will be most difficult for Stepanov - Zelensky

16:58 25.12.2020
Daily growth in new COVID-19 cases declining in Azerbaijan

Daily growth in new COVID-19 cases declining in Azerbaijan

15:57 25.12.2020
Russia registers 29,018 new COVID-19 cases, 563 deaths in past 24 hours

Russia registers 29,018 new COVID-19 cases, 563 deaths in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PrivatBank's case starts to move in needed direction – Prosecutor General

Mykytas served with charges on ordering kidnapping of company lawyer – source

Interfax-Ukraine announces schedule for January 1 through January 10, 2021

Dismissal of Tupytsky by investigating judge ruling contradicts Ukraine's Constitution – Constitutional Court

Ukraine to continue its path as part of West, its break with 'Russian world' is final – Kuleba

LATEST

Kyiv metro to run two hours longer on New Year's Eve

Zelensky convenes NSDC meeting in connection with Constitutional Court situation – Leshchenko

PrivatBank's case starts to move in needed direction – Prosecutor General

Ukrainian Embassy in Croatia urges Ukrainians be careful due to earthquake

Ukrainian MFA fails to meet challenge to receive COVID-19 vaccine rapidly – Yelisieiev

Maritime Administration extends navigation on Dnipro until Jan 15, 2021

Half of Ukrainians experience financial recession over year, third expect better life in 2021 – poll

Bill on capital may not receive required number of votes in Rada – Vereshchuk

Suspicions against Mykytas can be used to block investigation, put unlawful pressure on him – NABU

Ukraine asks Bosnia-Herzegovina to return icon donated to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov without delay – MFA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD