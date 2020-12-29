Azerbaijan records 1,101 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths in past 24 hours

Medics in Azerbaijan have identified the coronavirus infection in another 1,101 patients over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections to 216,584, the national coronavirus operative response headquarters said on Tuesday.

On the previous day, Azerbaijan reported 772 new infections.

The country has seen 37 coronavirus patients die over the past 24 hours. The total death toll from COVID-19 in Azerbaijan has reached 2,575, according to the operative headquarters.

The number of recoveries among patients infected with coronavirus has reached 176,228 as 4,209 patients recovered in Azerbaijan in the past 24 hours.

As many as 37,781 people are currently quarantined or undergoing treatment in Azerbaijan, the operative headquarters said.

Medics in Azerbaijan have completed 11,279 COVID-19 diagnostic tests over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests performed in the country since the pandemic began to 2,174,343.