All checkpoints in Donbas, border with Crimea to be reequipped

The State Enterprise Reintegration and Reconstruction of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine was appointed responsible for the arrangement, maintenance and service of all checkpoints of entry-exit on the demarcation line in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and on the administrative border with the occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as well as the territories adjacent to the control points.

As reported on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Reintegration, the relevant decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at its meeting on Monday. The state enterprise Reintegration and Reconstruction will deal with this together with the Donetsk and Luhansk regional civil-military administrations and the Kherson regional state administration.

The decree provides for bringing all checkpoints to a single standard and requirements, as well as additional equipment of their regime and service zones. At the same time, all checkpoints will be equipped according to the model of previously reconstructed checkpoints in Schastia (Luhansk region) and Novotroitske (Donetsk region).

"From the very beginning of the checkpoint establishment, each point lived its own life, because each point belonged to the management of various structures. Because of this, difficulties arose with their technical arrangement, creating conditions for people crossing the disengagement line in Donetsk and Luhansk and the administrative borders with Crimea. There is no single standard and elementary conditions for satisfying simple human needs [...] It's time to put things in order here. We have already established a new standard - this is the checkpoint in Schastia and Novotroitske. And according to the same principle, all the checkpoints will be equipped, and one operator will be engaged in maintenance - our state enterprise Reintegration and Reconstruction," Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov said.

According to the regulation, the security and service zones of the checkpoint will be equipped with temporary modular structures based on prefabricated structures with appropriate protection against small arms damage. The territory adjacent to the checkpoint is defined as the territory outside the regime and service zones within a radius of no more than 50 meters from them.

The Ministry of Reintegration reported that they opened modern multifunctional service centers at the checkpoint in Schastia on November 10 and at the checkpoint in Novotroitske on December 16 this year.