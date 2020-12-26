Facts

17:09 26.12.2020

Two people died in fire at Ukrzaliznytsia production unit near Poltava - SES

In the village of Kopyly, Poltava region, during the extinguishing of a fire in a carriage, rescuers found the bodies of two citizens, according to the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Situations Service in Poltava region.

"On December 25, at 20:56, the 101 Rescue Service received a message about a fire that broke out in a carriage in the village of Kopyly, Poltava region, on the territory of the industrial structural subdivision Center for mechanization of track works of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia," the message says.

So, the fire was localized at 22:58, and liquidated at 00:27. However, during the extinguishing of the fire, bodies of two citizens without signs of life were found. The bodies were sent to the Poltava Regional Bureau of Forensic Medical Examination.

"The fire destroyed the internal equipment, the lining of the walls and the ceiling of the car," the State Emergency Situations Service reported.

The cause of the fire is being established.

Tags: #fire #victims
