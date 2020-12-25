Facts

16:58 25.12.2020

Daily growth in new COVID-19 cases declining in Azerbaijan

Another 1,703 patients were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Azerbaijan in the past 24 hours, and the total number of cases climbed to 211,764, the Azerbaijani operative headquarters said in a statement on Friday.

Azerbaijan reported 1,850 contagions the day before.

According to the headquarters, 36 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 died over the past day, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Azerbaijan to 2,416.

The recovery rate has reached 160,245 (+4,359 over the past day).

Currently, 49,103 persons are either receiving treatment or are quarantined, the headquarters said.

Azerbaijan performed 13,300 COVID-19 diagnostic tests over the past day and 2,129,291 tests since the beginning of the pandemic.

