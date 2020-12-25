Pope prays for peace in eastern Ukraine on Christmas

On Friday, Pope Francis, during his traditional Christmas address, called on politicians to cooperate and prayed for peace in eastern Ukraine and in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Looking at other areas of the world, he prayed that the international community be supported in efforts to continue the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, eastern Ukraine, Vatican news portal quoted Pope Francis as saying.

He also recalled the ongoing armed conflicts, including in Syria, Iraq and Libya. He pointed to the need for consistent peace building in these countries through negotiations in order to put an end to all forms of hostility.

In addition, the Pope called for renewed international cooperation, starting with the health sector, and guaranteeing all people access to vaccines and treatment.

According to him, at a difficult moment in history, including with the coronavirus pandemic, there is a need for a brotherhood based on true love, capable of effective mercy towards everyone.

Pope Francis delivered the traditional address "To the City (of Rome) and to the World" (Urbi et Orbi) on Christmas Day. This year, he was shown only on video to avoid the crowds that usually gather in the square in front of the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, from where the pontiff addresses the believers.

According to Gregorian calendar, Christmas on December 25 is celebrated not only by Catholics, but also by representatives of almost all other Christian confessions of the world, including Orthodox.