Facts

13:04 25.12.2020

Kuleba: Occupied Crimea very expensive for Russia, and will be even more expensive

Kuleba: Occupied Crimea very expensive for Russia, and will be even more expensive

With the help of the Crimean Platform, Ukraine will limit the possibilities for the arbitrariness of the Russian Federation in the occupied Crimea by strengthening sanctions, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"We will limit the possibilities for Russian arbitrariness in Crimea, we will increase the cost of Russia's human rights violations in Crimea, the militarization of Crimea, [deterioration] of the environmental situation by strengthening sanctions. And we will create conditions in world politics that will 'push aside' Russia from Crimea ... The occupied Crimea is very expensive for Russia and will be even more expensive," Kuleba said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel on Thursday.

The minister explained that the Crimean Platform will be an association of states, international organizations, non-governmental players such as experts, human rights organizations, which should unite their efforts around the goal of de-occupation of Crimea.

"The Crimean platform will be launched at the summit, which will be held in Kyiv in 2021 and will bring leaders of other states of the world together, as well as representatives of those organizations that I also have racalled," Kuleba said.

According to him, the Crimean platform will have several levels, in particular the intergovernmental, interparliamentary, expert level, and work will be launched in all these areas that will bring closer the de-occupation of Crimea, its liberation from the Russian Federation and return to Ukraine.

 

Interfax-Ukraine
