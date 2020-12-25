Ukrainian Defense Ministry submits draft military security strategy for govt's consideration

Ukraine's Defense Ministry has submitted to the government a draft national military security strategy based on the National Security Strategy approved by President Volodymyr Zelensky, the ministry's press service said.

"If approved by the National Defense and Security Council, the military security strategy will be enacted by decree of the President of Ukraine," Defense Minister Andriy Taran said.

The draft sets out the goals, priorities and ways of implementing the military aspect of the national security and defense policy. It also prepares ground for a future Strategic Defense Bulletin, manifesto documents on defense matters and the development of defensive forces, the development of weapons and equipment, a national defense plan, and plans to deploy defensive forces.

"The military security strategy is meant to supersede the Military Doctrine of Ukraine and is developed for the first time. It proposes to entrench the concept of comprehensive defense and have it implemented not only by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but also all components of the security and defense sector and civil society. Today this is the most rational [answer] to the existential military threat to national security, given the imbalance between the military potentials of Ukraine and the Russian Federation," Taran said.

Ukraine's comprehensive defense involves using all forms and methods of warfare against an aggressor, including asymmetric and other warfare to defend the state in accordance with the norms and principles of international law.

The Defense Ministry is drafting and planning to submit a new Strategic Defense Bulletin for consideration and approval by the state leadership within three months after approval of the military security strategy.