JFO soldier blown up by unknown explosive device in Donbas

A Ukrainian soldier from the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) was wounded as a result of an explosion on an unknown explosive device in Donbas on Thursday, the press service of the Vostok (Skhid) Operational Group reported.

"Today, on December 24, in the area of the settlement of Krasnohorivka, as a result of an explosion on an unknown explosive device, a soldier from the Joint Forces has been wounded," the JFO staff said on its Facebook page.

It is noted that the Ukrainian serviceman was provided with medical assistance, he was promptly taken to a medical institution.

"Nothing threatens his life. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated by the working group of the military law enforcement service and the command of the unit," the message says.