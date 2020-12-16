Facts

09:26 16.12.2020

Daily count of new COVID-19 cases, deaths keeps on growing in Ukraine

1 min read
Daily count of new COVID-19 cases, deaths keeps on growing in Ukraine

Ukraine reported 10,622 new COVID-19 cases, 12,549 recoveries, and 264 deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Ukraine registered 10,622 new COVID-19 cases as of December 16, 2020. In particular, the virus was contracted by 501 children and 579 medical workers. Over the past day, 3,242 patients were hospitalized, 264 died, and 12,549 recovered," Stepanov said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

Ukraine reported 8,416 contagions on December 15, and 6,451 on December 14.

The daily count of coronavirus-related deaths has also been growing: 233 deaths were reported on December 15, and 93 on December 14.

As of Wednesday morning, Ukraine has seen 919,704 COVID-19 cases, including 15,744 deaths and 535,417 recoveries.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:52 16.12.2020
Health Ministry intends to start vaccination against COVID-19 in February 2021

Health Ministry intends to start vaccination against COVID-19 in February 2021

15:47 15.12.2020
Stepanov: About 21 mln Ukrainians from risk groups to be vaccinated free of charge from COVID-19

Stepanov: About 21 mln Ukrainians from risk groups to be vaccinated free of charge from COVID-19

15:37 15.12.2020
For first time, Ukraine is responsible for financial aspects of PCA work in Hague

For first time, Ukraine is responsible for financial aspects of PCA work in Hague

09:21 15.12.2020
Ukraine's Defense Ministry makes agreements with Turkish companies on supply of corvettes, drones

Ukraine's Defense Ministry makes agreements with Turkish companies on supply of corvettes, drones

09:15 15.12.2020
Ukraine records 8,416 COVID-19 cases per day, 16,150 people recovered

Ukraine records 8,416 COVID-19 cases per day, 16,150 people recovered

18:14 14.12.2020
Moody's withdraws govt of Ukraine's Ca senior unsecured rating for business reasons

Moody's withdraws govt of Ukraine's Ca senior unsecured rating for business reasons

16:36 14.12.2020
Ukrainian, Israeli scientists to work together to create Israeli vaccine against COVID-19 – embassy

Ukrainian, Israeli scientists to work together to create Israeli vaccine against COVID-19 – embassy

16:31 14.12.2020
Arbitration Panel finds Ukraine's wood export ban illegal, obliges to cancel it - EU Delegation

Arbitration Panel finds Ukraine's wood export ban illegal, obliges to cancel it - EU Delegation

12:50 14.12.2020
Ukraine to attract $170 mln loan from World Bank by late 2020 – Finance ministry

Ukraine to attract $170 mln loan from World Bank by late 2020 – Finance ministry

10:27 14.12.2020
Enhanced quarantine may be introduced in Ukraine before Jan 8 subject to rapid increase of COVID-19 disease – Nemchinov

Enhanced quarantine may be introduced in Ukraine before Jan 8 subject to rapid increase of COVID-19 disease – Nemchinov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Provisions of NABU law in part of procedure for appointing Bureau director become void today, but Sytnyk remains its vested director - Maliuska

Rada starts considering draft state budget-2021 in second reading

For first time, Ukraine is responsible for financial aspects of PCA work in Hague

We not recording threats from Belarus now – Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

Russian border guards again unable to provide info on alleged violation of border by Ukraine – border guard service

LATEST

Health Ministry develops bill establishing minimum wage for doctors

EU ambassadors approve extension of economic sanctions against Russia – media

Rada laws, resolutions to be officially published only in Holos Ukrainy newspaper from Jan 1

Inter-parliamentary cooperation between Ukraine and Israel is strong and fruitful - Embassy

SFS catches intl pizza chain in Ukraine evading taxes

Provisions of NABU law in part of procedure for appointing Bureau director become void today, but Sytnyk remains its vested director - Maliuska

NABU investigates fact of acquisition of EUR 62 mln by Citycommerce Bank involving Avakov, Gontareva

Heads of Ecology, Veterans Affairs Ministries tender resignation – Razumkov

Rada starts considering draft state budget-2021 in second reading

Almost 20,000 foreigners denied entry to Ukraine in 2020 - head of Border Guard Service

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD