Daily count of new COVID-19 cases, deaths keeps on growing in Ukraine

Ukraine reported 10,622 new COVID-19 cases, 12,549 recoveries, and 264 deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Ukraine registered 10,622 new COVID-19 cases as of December 16, 2020. In particular, the virus was contracted by 501 children and 579 medical workers. Over the past day, 3,242 patients were hospitalized, 264 died, and 12,549 recovered," Stepanov said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

Ukraine reported 8,416 contagions on December 15, and 6,451 on December 14.

The daily count of coronavirus-related deaths has also been growing: 233 deaths were reported on December 15, and 93 on December 14.

As of Wednesday morning, Ukraine has seen 919,704 COVID-19 cases, including 15,744 deaths and 535,417 recoveries.