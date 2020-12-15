Facts

16:48 15.12.2020

Rada adopts bill restoring full-fledged work of NACP

The Verkhovna Rada has restored the full work of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP).

Corresponding bill No. 4470 was supported by 300 deputies at a meeting on Tuesday.

This bill provides for amendments to the Law on Prevention of Corruption.

The explanatory note to the document says that amendments to the legislation are supposed to ensure the full functioning of NACP, endow it with the necessary powers and rights.

The draft law also determines the procedure for the NACP's response to the detection of violations of the law, signs of corruption and corruption-related offenses, and also establishes some features of such a response in the event of appropriate actions by judges or judges of the Constitutional Court.

The bill provides for open round-the-clock access to the Unified State Register of declarations of persons authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government.

As reported, on October 27, 2020, the Constitutional Court ruled unconstitutional a number of provisions of the Law "On the Prevention of Corruption" and criminal liability for declaring false information. This decision drew criticism from Ukraine's international partners and creditors.

Tags: #rada #bill #nacp
Interfax-Ukraine
