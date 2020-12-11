Facts

12:02 11.12.2020

Russia confirms its desire to hold meeting at political advisors level – Arestovych

2 min read
Russia confirms its desire to hold meeting at political advisors level – Arestovych

The Russian Federation has confirmed its desire to hold a meeting at the level of political advisors to the leaders of the Normandy format countries (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia), said Oleksiy Arestovych, spokesperson of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group for the Settlement of the Conflict in Donbas (TCG).

"The Ukrainian delegation to participate in the TCG qualifies what is happening as very, very, very slow, but progress. The most important achievement for us is that Russia is still maintaining the process, and, in fact, we can state that things are going according to plan 'A,' that there are no formal and informal grounds for the transition to plan 'B' yet," Arestovych said at a press briefing "Anniversary of the Normandy summit in Paris: what has been achieved in a year?" in Kyiv on Friday.

He added that "recently this week they [Russia] confirmed their desire to hold a meeting at the level of political advisors."

The spokesperson reminded that the last TCG meeting this year will take place on December 15.

"And even if we look at the things done in subgroups, we can say that even in the work of the checkpoint all these two sheets with technical conditions, which we are constantly agreeing on, and there is progress. Unfortunately, it is very slow. Unfortunately, it is the slowest in the most painful issue, which is the release of mutually detained persons. Nevertheless, the Normandy format exists, and although it is advancing very slowly, it exists," Arestovych said.

Tags: #arestovych #donbas #russia
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:38 11.12.2020
Kyiv stands for strengthening sanctions if Russian aggression against Ukraine continues

Kyiv stands for strengthening sanctions if Russian aggression against Ukraine continues

12:57 11.12.2020
Plan of joint steps provides for increase in composition of OSCE mission in Ukraine by four times – Arestovych

Plan of joint steps provides for increase in composition of OSCE mission in Ukraine by four times – Arestovych

18:04 08.12.2020
Ceasefire abided in Donbas since midnight, 6 ha cleared - JFO HQ

Ceasefire abided in Donbas since midnight, 6 ha cleared - JFO HQ

18:02 08.12.2020
Conflict in Donbas must be resolved with respect of territorial integrity, Ukraine's independence - Blair

Conflict in Donbas must be resolved with respect of territorial integrity, Ukraine's independence - Blair

15:03 03.12.2020
Arestovych says exchange of detainees possible before year end

Arestovych says exchange of detainees possible before year end

12:37 02.12.2020
Kuleba: Ukraine, its partners thwart Russia's attempt to legitimize ORDLO reps, using Arria format of UNSC

Kuleba: Ukraine, its partners thwart Russia's attempt to legitimize ORDLO reps, using Arria format of UNSC

14:30 25.11.2020
Ukraine to extend anti-Russian economic sanctions until 2022

Ukraine to extend anti-Russian economic sanctions until 2022

12:49 25.11.2020
Decommunization in Donbas, Crimea should be the same as throughout Ukraine after de-occupation - Minister on Reintegration Holovanchuk

Decommunization in Donbas, Crimea should be the same as throughout Ukraine after de-occupation - Minister on Reintegration Holovanchuk

12:44 20.11.2020
Process of Donbas reintegration considered exclusively in conjunction with Crimea – Reintegration Ministry

Process of Donbas reintegration considered exclusively in conjunction with Crimea – Reintegration Ministry

14:55 14.11.2020
Ukrainian presidential office head endorses document which may give impetus to Minsk negotiating format

Ukrainian presidential office head endorses document which may give impetus to Minsk negotiating format

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Plan of joint steps provides for increase in composition of OSCE mission in Ukraine by four times – Arestovych

Venice Commission makes public opinion on Constitutional Court reform with recommendations

Constitutional Court refuses to initiate proceedings on constitutionality of quarantine decree in terms of business activity

Venice Commission says govt authorities must respect Constitutional Court as 'guardian' of Constitution – CC

NABU considers PGO actions in VAB Bank case as attempt to sabotage it

LATEST

Former SFS acting Head Hutenko suspected of power abuse

Venice Commission does not support cancellation of Constitutional Court decision, its dissolution

Kuleba invites new Lithuanian Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine

Trukhanov hospitalized in infectious diseases hospital due to coronaviru

Defense Ministry purchases record in seven years amount of fuel for needs of Armed Forces

Kyiv schools to start remote studying after winter holidays - Klitschko

Consular Section of Ukrainian Embassy in Belarus partially suspends consular operations

Venice Commission's opinion on Constitutional Court to be taken into account in preparing judicial reform in Ukraine - Zelensky

Rada may consider appointments of Energy, Education Ministers next week - Kravchuk

Zelensky appoints Reznichenko as head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD