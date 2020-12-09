EU leaders to discuss Minsk agreements, extend sectoral sanctions for Russia

European Union leaders will discuss the implementation of the Minsk Agreements aimed at settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and extend sectoral sanctions for Russia, an EU official said on Wednesday, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

"We intend, as usual, to discuss the status of the Minsk agreements implementation, and then, if necessary, we will continue with the extension of sanctions," he said on the eve of the meeting of the heads of state and government of the EU member states, which will be held physically in Brussels on December 10-11.

Sectoral sanctions for the Russian Federation are extended every six months.