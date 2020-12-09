Facts

16:26 09.12.2020

A delegation of the Uman city council invited to Israel for a dialogue on pilgrimage - Ambassador Korniychuk

1 min read
A delegation of the Uman city council invited to Israel for a dialogue on pilgrimage - Ambassador Korniychuk

Religious tourism and the prospects for Ukrainian-Israeli cooperation were the subject of negotiations between the Ambassador of Ukraine in the State of Israel Yevgen Korniychuk and the Mayor of Uman Irina Pletneva. The Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel reported this on its page at Facebook.

«Issues related to the annual pilgrimage of the Hasidim to the grave of Tzadik Nachman were discussed - modernization of urban infrastructure, attraction of Israeli investments in the development of the city and the tourism industry of the region. The parties also paid attention to the prospects for cooperation in the economic and tourism sectors», - the message says.

The Ambassador conveyed to I.Pletneva the invitation of the Israeli side to make a working visit of the delegation of the Uman city council to Israel to continue the dialogue on the issue of the pilgrimage to Uman.

«The interlocutors also agreed to intensify cooperation between the city of Uman and the twin cities - Safad, Ashkelon and Nazareth-Ilit», - the message says.

AD
Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt approves lockdown from Jan 8 to 24, 2021 - Shmyhal

Govt to introduce lockdown from Jan 8 to 24 2021

Biolik denies production of Russia's coronavirus vaccine

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Brussels on Feb 11, 2021

Intl partners should participate in process of complete reboot of Ukraine's judiciary- Kuleba

LATEST

Zelensky asks Rada not to consider his bill on Constitutional Court reboot until Venice Commission conclusions received

EU leaders to discuss Minsk agreements, extend sectoral sanctions for Russia

Metro to carry passengers without number restrictions during enhanced quarantine from Jan 8 to Jan 24 - Krykliy

Govt can introduce enhanced quarantine measures if situation with COVID-19 worsens - Shmyhal

Govt approves lockdown from Jan 8 to 24, 2021 - Shmyhal

Cabinet to extend quarantine, emergency regime until Feb 28, 2021 - Stepanov

Govt to introduce lockdown from Jan 8 to 24 2021

First Dpty of Kernes becomes Kharkiv City Council Secretary

Zelensky welcomes return to Ukraine of two citizens detained in Iraq for three years

Health minister instructs to expand number of persons subject to PCR testing

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD