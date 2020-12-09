A delegation of the Uman city council invited to Israel for a dialogue on pilgrimage - Ambassador Korniychuk

Religious tourism and the prospects for Ukrainian-Israeli cooperation were the subject of negotiations between the Ambassador of Ukraine in the State of Israel Yevgen Korniychuk and the Mayor of Uman Irina Pletneva. The Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel reported this on its page at Facebook.

«Issues related to the annual pilgrimage of the Hasidim to the grave of Tzadik Nachman were discussed - modernization of urban infrastructure, attraction of Israeli investments in the development of the city and the tourism industry of the region. The parties also paid attention to the prospects for cooperation in the economic and tourism sectors», - the message says.

The Ambassador conveyed to I.Pletneva the invitation of the Israeli side to make a working visit of the delegation of the Uman city council to Israel to continue the dialogue on the issue of the pilgrimage to Uman.

«The interlocutors also agreed to intensify cooperation between the city of Uman and the twin cities - Safad, Ashkelon and Nazareth-Ilit», - the message says.