Facts

13:51 05.12.2020

Razumkov signs laws to support entrepreneurs amid quarantine


Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov signed a number of bills passed by the parliament to support entrepreneurs during the quarantine period due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Their main goal is to provide social support for insured persons and individual groups of entrepreneurs," the Verkhovna Rada's chairman said on the website on Saturday.

This is about bills No.4429, No.4430 and No.4431.

"Due to these legislative initiatives, employees whose work has been suspended as a result of the introduction of restrictive measures are insured, will receive a single payment in the amount of UAH 8,000. In case of a reduction in the working hours of employees, entrepreneurs will be able to receive a single amount to pay their employees, up to UAH 8,000 per person (in proportion to the reduced duration of work)," Razumkov said in the statement.

Entrepreneurs who are legal entities will also be able to receive compensation. They have the opportunity to receive reimbursement of the costs of paying a single social contribution for compulsory public social insurance. The amount paid is equal to the average amount of single social contributions paid over the last ten months. Payers of the single tax of the first group are exempt from paying the single tax for the period from December 2020 to May 2021.

In addition, the laws prohibit the collection of rent under lease agreements for state-owned and municipal property during the quarantine period. At the time of quarantine and three months after it, the validity of permits continues.

Tags: #quarantine #bills #razumkov
